KCR Must Release District Wise Data On Unemployment People, Allowance Paid: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to release the data of unemployed youth in Telangana State.



Uttam Kumar Reddy was addressing the meeting with States heads of TPCC Frontal, Departments and Cells at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday in connection with MLC elections for two Graduates constituencies of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar. The meeting was attended by Balamuri Venkat (NSUI), Shivasena Reddy (Youth Congress), Preetham (SC Dept), Shaik Abdullah Sohail (Minorities Dept), Vinod (NRI Cell), Jagan Naik (ST Dept), Mettu Sai (Fishermen Cell) and other senior leaders. He urged them to activate the cadre at all levels in those six districts to ensure the victory of Congress candidates Ramulu Naik and G. Chinna Reddy.



Addressing the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the unemployment rate has more than doubled ever since TRS came to power in 2014. He said as per the latest figures, as many as 19,43,783 qualified educated youth have registered themselves with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) alone. Further, there are over 10 lakh skilled/unskilled youth who are unemployed across Telangana State. This does not include lakhs of people who lost their jobs during the lockdown period, he said.



Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Chief Minister should release the district-wise figures of unemployed persons in Telangana State. "TRS has cheated nearly 30 lakh unemployed youth with the promise of giving Unemployment Allowance of Rs. 3,016 every month. Despite winning the elections for the second term in December 2018, CM KCR did not fulfill the promise till now. Since Minister K. Tarakarama Rao has been giving an assurance that this promise will be fulfilled soon, he should ask his father CM KCR to officially release the district-wise data of unemployed persons along with guidelines for giving Unemployment Allowance," he demanded.



The TPCC Chief said that the TRS leaders forget all the promises after winning elections. But when they face any by-election, they repeat all those promises or make new ones and cite the Model Code of Conduct as the reason for their non-implementation. He said people have understood the pattern of cheating and deception by CM KCR and his party leaders. Similarly, he said that the BJP Government at the Centre, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been cheating the unemployed youth since 2014. He said PM Modi had promised to give 2 crore jobs every year. By now, the BJP Govt should've created 14 crore new jobs. Instead, he said more than 18 crore people lost their jobs due to the wrong policies of the Modi Govt. Further, he said Modi Govt was taking away lakhs of jobs for SCs, STs and BCs in reserved quota from the Public Sector companies by selling them away to private companies.



He said that the BJP has no moral right to seek votes in Telangana as it had dropped the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project. He said this project was sanctioned by the previous Congress-led UPA Govt to create over 50 lakh jobs in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts. Similarly, BJP Govt did not establish Railway Coach Factory in Kazipet, Steel Factory in Bayyaram and AIIMS in Bibi Nagar, which were promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He said these projects would have benefitted lakhs of people and generated thousands of jobs for the local youth. He said BJP was trying to gain political strength by inciting hatred in the name of religion. BJP talks about Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but it is silent on the damage being caused to the invaluable properties of Ram Mandir in Bhadrachalam. He said such communal tactics would not work in Telangana where people believe in secularism.



Uttam Kumar Reddy said that all the unemployed youth should unitedly vote in favour of Congress candidates Ramulu Naik and Chinna Reddy in MLC elections to teach a fitting lesson to both TRS and BJP. Similarly, he said that the government employees and teachers have been cheated by TRS Govt on multiple counts. Therefore, they should vote for Congress candidates if they want to pressurise the TRS Govt to resolve their demands.



The TPCC chief said that the fall of TRS has already begun. It has lost public support and people have started questioning the TRS ministers and other leaders on their failures. He said CM KCR has already sensed a humiliating defeat at the hands of Congress and for the same reasons, he has deployed his entire cabinet and each and every TRS leader for the campaign.



Uttam Kumar Reddy ridiculed BJP's claims on its rising strength in Telangana. He described BJP as a bubble which would burst soon. He reminded that BJP was unable to secure deposits in 105 Assembly constituencies in 2018 elections. He said BJP has no organisation or cadre even in four Lok Sabha constituencies which it won by fluke in 2019 elections. He said the BJP was able to win Dubbak by-polls and a few seats in GHMC elections due to its understanding with ruling TRS and MIM. All three parties are working together to damage the Congress party which is all set to return to power in next elections. He said no other party could match the organisational and cadre strength of Congress party in Telangana. Therefore, they are resorting to 'Headline Management' to create a false impression that BJP was getting stronger.



The TPCC Chief said that Congress party has its cadre in every polling booth, in every village and in each and every municipality. "Congress cadre is fully committed and dedicated. We are lucky and proud that we are working for the Congress, the most democratic party, which brought independence for the country and also granted statehood for Telangana," he said.



Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that KCR family has plundered the resources of Telangana by handing over the State into the hands of 'land, sand, mines and wines' mafia. He said the same TRS-backed mafia was responsible for the brutal murder of lawyer couple, Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani, in Peddapalli on February 17.



The TPCC chief also condemned the BJP Govt for its failure to control the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.



He appealed to the heads of all Frontal, Departments and Cells to campaign hard across all six districts to ensure victory of Congress candidates in MLC elections.



Later in the day, Uttam Kumar Reddy addressed two election meetings at Khammam and Kothagudem