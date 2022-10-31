KCR Munugode Speech Highlights

Munugode Bypoll: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday made a scathing attack on the BJP alleging that it conspired to topple the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government by trying to purchase its MLAs. Speaking in a meeting at Munugode, KCR said “Telangana’s self-respect is not for sale”.

Showing the four MLAS – P Rohit Redy, G Balraj, Harvardhan Reddy and R Kantha Rao – at the public meeting, KCR said, “These four MLAs of my party are with me. They refused crores of rupees offered to them by brokers sent from Delhi to switch parties . This is Telangana’s flag of self respect. These are the real leaders in politics.”

The KCR hinted that BJP’s top brass were involved in the “operation lotus” to topple his government. He alleged that the operation to lure the four TRS MLAs was done with support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS.

Asking why PM Narendra Modi was encouraging defections of elected members of other parties, KCR added that such kinds of politics is not good for the country.

“They came to buy our self-respect but they are now in jail,’’ he said. KCR said that Modi is the Prime Minister of the country, which is a huge achievement for anyone as there is no other post higher than that in the country.

“Why this cruelty towards state governments? How much more power do you require, and did this happen without your knowledge? Those who work for you and RSS leaders came to Hyderabad to conspire and topple my government, but they are in jail now,” he said.

KCR cracked a joke asking people to think over the bribery scandal, and vote wisely and said “if donkeys are feed grass for milking cows, you won’t get anything.’’