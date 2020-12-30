KCR Misleading, Threatening Farmers To Cover Up His Failures: DK Aruna

Bharatiya Janata Party National Vice President DK Aruna lashed out at the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao. She said that KCR is misleading and is threatening the farmers of the state to cover up his failures.

She alleged that the Chief Minister has forced the farmers in the past on cultivating fine rice varieties in the state and has now withdrawn the minimum support price. In the past, the BJP has cautioned that regulated cultivation is not successful and won't even benefit the farmers. She asked KCR as to why the decision to offer Rs 150 to the fine rice variety as an additional minimum support price was not enforced.

She demanded KCR to give the valid reason for closing the procurement centers. "The centres have been closed as farmers supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By closing the procurement centers, the state government intends to create uncertainty among the farmers. Rytu Vedikas should be transformed into procurement centers."

DK Aruna further added that, "The newly implemented Farm Acts are useful for farmers. KCR should explain how losses were suffered by the state government when the Centre was buying paddy and cotton. Under the program of providing irrigation to one crore acres, he should tell how many acres have been irrigated so far. In this regard, there is no change as government leaders are involved in taking commissions rather than genuinely implementing the program."