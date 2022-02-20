KCR To Meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar On Anti-BJP Front

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is going to visit Mumbai on Sunday. According to the sources, he will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

It is all known knowledge that KCR has given a call to opposition parties to unite against the BJP. According to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray invited the KCR and his team to dinner. It is said that they are going to discuss National political issues in the meeting.

KCR will leave for Mumbai on Sunday morning and will return to Hyderabad by evening.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda also extended support to KCR's fight against BJP.

Telangana CMO release said, "Rao Saab, you are fighting very well. Everyone should fight against the communal elements. To protect our country's secularism, culture, and diverse culture we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you," the release quoted Gowda as saying.

KCR said that he will not step back to play a key role in uniting anti-BJP political parties.

