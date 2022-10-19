KCR May Not Campaign For Munugode Bypolls

With the Munugode bypoll date around the corner, all the political parties including TRS, BJP and Congress have intensified their campaigning in the constituency.

But, uncertainty prevails over TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s campaigning in the Munugode Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister appointed himself as election incharge for Lemkalapally Village in Marriguda mandal.TRS party working president KTR was appointed as incharge for Ghattuppal village in Chandur mandal and Finance minister T Harish Rao was chosen as incharge Marriguda in Marriguda mandal.

Harish Rao has already kickstarted his campaign in the allotted village. There is a buzz in the party circles that KCR is waiting for the confirmation of public meetings of BJP’s top leaders Amit Shah or JP Nadda and take a decision accordingly. Depending on the BJP’s plannings, CM KCR may hold the public meeting in the constituency any day between October 29 and November 1.

After his visit to Delhi post the launch of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), CM kCR returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday. It is learnt to have been busy holding discussions with like-minded forces and eminent personalities to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level.

KCR also met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and BKP leader Rakesh Tikait and discussed the formation of the anti-BJP federal front at centre with them.

