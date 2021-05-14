KCR May Make Harish Rao Telangana Health Minister After Etela Ouster?

Rumours are rife that Telangana State Finance Minister T Harish Rao might be given the additional charge of the medical and health portfolio. Earlier, the health portfolio was with senior TRS leader and Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajender, who was sacked from the state cabinet following allegations of encroachment of assigned lands in Medak and Medchal districts. There were rumours that C Laxma Reddy might be given the health portfolio, and this was discussed among TRS party leaders.

The rumours came up after Harish Rao attended a meeting of health ministers of the country conducted online by Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan to review the Covid-19 situation in the states on Wednesday.

Apparently, the Chief Minister instructed him to attend the conference on his behalf.

For the last couple of days, Harish Rao has been visiting Covid-19 centres, attending the meetings of the health department and issuing statements regarding the pandemic in the state.

TRS followers believe that Harish Rao is capable of handling any portfolio given to him.