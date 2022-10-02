KCR May Launch National Version of TRS on Vijaya Dasami 

Hyderabad: Come October 5, a new political party is expected to emerge on the national political horizon. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is set for rebranding on Dasara festival, which will be celebrated on Wednesday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may launch the national party in Hyderabad on October 5, coinciding with the Vijaya Dasami festival, ruling TRS sources said. The TRS may likely be renamed, however, the TRS chief may not declare it as a national party immediately, the party sources added. It’s not clear if the TRS will be disbanded or merged with the soon-to-be- launched national political party.

Ahead of the launch of the pan-India party, KCR is visiting temples. The Chief Minister visited Yadadri on Friday and Bhadrakali temple on Saturday. He is expected to offer prayer at Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konayapalli on October 3.

Hours before the big announcement, the TRS Legislature Party is expected to adopt a resolution at 11 am on October 5 to request KCR to launch the national party. Later, the TRS State executive meeting will adopt a similar resolution at 12 noon on the same day, following which Rao will announce his party at 1 pm, sources added.

The new party is likely to be named as Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) or Nava Bharat Party. According to sources, the colour of the national party will remain the same, however, the pink flag will replace the state map with the national map.

Also Read: Telangana CM KCR Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

It is worth mentioning here that the TRS, in its foundation day event in April this year, had adopted a political resolution resolving that the party should play a key role in national politics for the wider interest of the country as the BJP is exploiting ‘communal sentiments’ for its political convenience.

