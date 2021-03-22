KCR May Announce Salary Hike For Telangana Govt Employees, Increase Retirement Age Today

The government employees in Telangana have been waiting for a raise in their pay scale for a long time. Today, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may announce some good news regarding the hikes in salaries and the retirement age of the state government employees.

It is learned that the Central Election Commission (CEC) has given its green signal to the PRC statement announcement on Sunday. The Election Code is in force in the state due to the announcement of the schedule for the Nagarjunasagar bypoll. The state government shouldn't make any statement that would in any way influence the voters. The State Finance Ministry sought permission on the PRC announcement in the state from the Election Commission.

Now, with clearance from the EC, the employees of Telangana are expecting that KCR may give clear details regarding PRC and increase the retirement age. Central Election Commission (CEC) secretary Avinash Kumar on Sunday has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goyal regarding this.

TRS emerged victorious in the recently concluded two Graduates' MLC polls. It is also known that KCR has met various employee union organizations and promised that the Telangana government would give 2 percent more fitment than the IR in AP. According to reports, the government is likely to give 29 percent fitment or more than that.