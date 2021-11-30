KCR Makes It Clear Telangana Govt Won't Procure Paddy In Rabi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said that the state government is not going to procure paddy from farmers in rabi season. It is all known knowledge that the centre has made it clear that it won't procure parboiled rice from Telangana.

KCR told farmers to sow paddy only if they had a purchase agreement either with the seed companies or rice millers or for their own consumption. He further stated that the Telangana government is not going to set up purchase centres in rabi to procure paddy from farmers in Telangana. He said that, "We have decided to stop paddy procurement in rabi this year."

In the Cabinet Meeting, KCR said, "This is because parboiled rice comes from paddy sown in rabi in Telangana. What will we do with paddy stocks procured from farmers in rabi? We will suffer huge losses. We already suffered a Rs 10,000 crore loss due to the procurement of paddy and maize last year. The Centre failed to even fulfill the commitment it had made to Telangana during the last rabi. Over 5 lakh tonnes of rice stocks of the last rabi are still lying in rice mills. For these reasons, we have decided to stop paddy procurement in rabi."

KCR said, "Officials from the Food Corporation of India said they will buy 40 lakh tonnes of rice produced in the Kharif this year. We requested a quota increase and we expect 90 lakh tonnes of paddy production in Kharif this year. The Centre, on the other hand, has not responded. We will throw rice stocks in front of the Prime Minister's residence and office in Delhi, as well as in front of union minister Kishan Reddy's house and India Gate in Delhi, if the centre refuses to take them. Allow another Rs 200 crore to go waste on rice stock transportation to Delhi. But we will lodge our protest."

KCR criticised centre for not revealing the annual procurement quota from Telangana despite repeated requests. He added, "Centre refused to procure paddy in rabi. They have also refused to clarify how much quantity of paddy they want to procure in this Kharif. They also refused to reveal the annual procurement quota for Telangana."