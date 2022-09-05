KCR Makes Huge Poll Promise at Nizamabad Public Meeting

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao continued his attacked on Narendra Modi led union government by reaiterating his 'BJP Mukt Bharat' plan. Adressing a public meeting in Nizamabad, TRS chief promised free power to all farmers in the country, if the a non-BJP front is voted to power in the next elections.

He also added that Prime Minister Narend Modi has written off Rs. 2 lakh crore debt terming them NPAs but he's unwilling to write off farm loans worth on Rs. 1.45 lakh crores in the country

KCR further added that he will start his journey in national politics to end the divisive and communal rule of BJP by joining forces with all like-minded voices in the country.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Collectorate complex in Nizamabad.

Also Read: Munugode Bypoll Results Will Mark Downfall Of CM KCR, Says Rajagopal Reddy