KCR To Make KTR CM in February 2021

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to perform another yagam at Yadadri. It is said that he is going to perform Sudarshan Yagam, Chandi Yagam, Rajashyamala Yagam in the month of February. He directed the officials to complete the works at Yadadri by the end of February. KCR is going to conduct a review meeting on the ongoing renovation works at Yadadri temple. The renovated temple will be opened shortly.

From many days, it is said that KCR may pass the crown to TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KTR. KCR is likely to complete this entire process in two months. Many leaders close to TRS said that anytime soon, KTR would step into KCR's shoes and expressed hope that people would accept KTR as CM as he is the second most powerful man in the party. It is expected that after GHMC election 2020, an official information would come but it didn't happen. However, KTR many times denied the rumours of his becoming the next CM of Telangana.

The government of Telangana has taken the re-construction works at Yadadri and many times, KCR stressed to ensure the standards of quality in construction of the temple. The officials said that the works at sanctum sanctorum have been completed and the remaining will be completed by the end of January.