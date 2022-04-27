KCR To Make 11 Key Resolutions at TRS Plenary in Hyderabad

Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) party is celebrating its anniversary today at HICC in Hyderabad. On the occasion of the TRS plenary, KCR is going to introduce 11 resolutions of its government. The main focus is going to be on the soured centre-state relations, the discriminatory attitude of the Centre towards Telangana, paddy procurement, TRS's role in national politics, the increase in the fuel prices, and farmers' issues in the state, etc. After KCR's speech, 11 resolutions are going to be passed.

