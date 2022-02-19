KCR Made Telangana Possible In Six Years

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao spearheaded the movement for a separate Telangana state and he made Telangana state reality in six years.

KTR speaking after inaugurating a Rythu Vedika, TRS leaders are not going to spare anyone who abuses Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said that no one gave 24 hours power supply to the state, tap water supply to the people of Telangana. He said that KCR is a great leader and he works for the welfare of the people. He said that KCR has come up with Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi. He also spoke about Rythu Bhima wherein a family of a farmer who died will get Rs. 5 lakh.

Also Read: ​Telangana IT Minister KTR Redefines NaMo