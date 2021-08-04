KCR Likely To Shower Sops On This Village

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is going to visit Vasalamarri village today. The village was adopted by CM KCR in October 2020. It is expected to announce some sops by Telangana CM KCR today. KCR during his last visit said that he is ready to sanction money for the development of the village.

On June 22nd, KCR took part in a community lunch with all the 2,600 residents of the village. Telangana government has already decided to spend Rs. 100 crore for the development of the village, which is around 25 km away from Erravalli.

KCR is going to start from Erravalli today and would reach Vasalamarri by 11 am. He would first visit the Dalit colony and would discuss the problems with them. Later, he will have lunch at Sarpanch Anjaneeyulu's residence. After that, a meeting is going to be conducted with the village development committees and public representatives. Collector Pamela Satpathy reviewed the arrangements for the CM meeting. Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari, DCP Narayana Reddy, DRDO Upender Reddy and CEO Krishna Reddy also reviewed the works for the visit of KCR.

KCR during his last visit said that everyone should work hard for the development of the village. He told the Sarpanch not to involve in petty politics and told him to coordinate with everyone cutting across the party lines. Pamela Satpathy has been appointed as the nodal officer to look after the development activities of the village.

On Monday, KCR sanctioned Rs. 150 crores for the development of Nagarjuna Sagar Constituency in the Haliya public meeting.