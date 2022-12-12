KCR Leaves for Delhi, to Inaugurate BRS Office on Dec 14

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi to inaugurate the office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on December 14, his first visit to the national capital after the Election Commission gave its approval to the name change of TRS.

During his visit to Delhi,KCR is likely to address a press conference.

Rao would organise a 'yagam' (special form of ritualistic worship) after inaugurating the party office in Sardar Patel Marg in Delh