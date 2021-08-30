KCR to Lay Foundation Stone for TRS Party Office in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

It is known that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party Chief K Chandrasekhara Rao plans to start the office in the national capital and has already started arrangements for laying the foundation stone for the same. He is slated to travel to Delhi on September 1st and embark on a three-day tour where he will establish the TRS flag in the Capital city and focus on national politics, something which has been on his political agenda for a long time.

He is also slated to meet several Union Ministers on the occasion. Going into the details of the CM's visit, he will leave for Delhi on a special flight from Hyderabad Begumpet Airport on September 1 at noon. He will lay the foundation stone for the TRS party office in Delhi on September 2 at 12:30 pm. Several MLAs,MLCs, MPs and party leaders will be present for the function.

The Central government has allotted 1,300 square yards of land for the construction of a TRS party office next to the Vasant Vihar Metro station in Delhi where the party office will be built.

After laying the foundation stone KCR will return to Hyderabad on September 3 afternoon.

Also Read: Won't Spare Anybody Making Nasty Comments On KCR, Says KTR