KCR Kit Telangana Govt Scheme For Pregnant Women Status, Login, Items List

The government of Telangana has launched KCR Kit scheme for pregnant women and it turned out as a boon for those who have been from economically backward families. The main aim of this scheme is to promote more and more government hospital deliveries, to reduce the rate of infant mortality and female feticide; to provide nutritious food for pregnant women and to take care of newborns after birth. The KCR Kit system is designed to improve the well-being of mother and child. The program was launched on June 2nd, 2017.

Items in KCR Kit:

The kit includes a baby mattress, baby soap, oil, talcum powder, mosquito net, toys, napkins, diapers, two pairs of clothes, and two handloom sarees for the mother; all the items will be given free of cost to the new mothers. In addition to these, a monetary help of Rs. 13,000 for a female child whereas Rs. 12,000 for a male child will be offered. The amount will be given in three installments. Money in the first installment will be given to the pregnant women whereas second installment will be provided after delivery. In the third installment, the money will be given at the time of vaccination of the baby.

This scheme can be utilised by the pregnant women for a maximum of 2 deliveries. The main aim of the scheme is to provide needed items for the pregnant women and the newborn baby. Interested pregnant women can register themselves on official portal kcrkit.telangana.gov.in.

Who are eligible for the scheme?

Women who belong to Telangana state are eligible to apply for TS KCR Kit scheme. If a beneficiary has an Aadhaar card from other state, then they are not eligible for this scheme. Those women who has already given birth to two children are also ineligible. If the beneficiary has taken treatment from private hospitals, then also, she is not eligible to apply for this scheme.

Women from these districts can apply:

Women from Adilabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Khammam, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhuapalpally, Kumuram Bheem, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Mulugu, Medchal, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Warangal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri can apply for KCR Kit scheme.

By providing the information to ASHA workers, beneficiaries can register at their nearest Primary Health Center or any government hospital. Registration is carried out by DEO/ANM (DEO: Data Entry Operator, ANM: Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) by taking details from the beneficiary (i.e Aadhaar no,name,age,address,phone no,LMP date, registration date,bank account details etc.)

From the last couple of years, the number of deliveries in private hospitals has been decreased. The percentage of institutional deliveries in government hospitals increased from around 33 percent to 50 per cent.

According to the government statistics, out of 3.9 lakh deliveries in the state, about 2.22 lakh were carried out in government hospitals in 2017-18. According to the latest reports, more than 11 lakh families have been benefitted with the scheme.