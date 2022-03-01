KCR Intensifies Efforts to Form Anti-BJP Front

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is sketching out strategies for the formation of federal front, against BJP. KCR reached Delhi on Monday night and will meet leaders of different parties in the next couple of days.

He left for Delhi in a special aircraft on Monday night. According to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) late Monday night KCR was accompanied by some cabinet colleagues and senior leaders from his party.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR is likely to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. He is also likely to call on leaders of other national parties. It is all known knowledge that KCR had met Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on February 20.