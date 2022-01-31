KCR Instructs TRS MPs To Take Budget Session Seriously

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao has directed TRS MPs to raise their voice in Parliament during the forthcoming Budget Session to secure pending funds and projects for Telangana. He further stated that MPs should stall the session if needed. The main issue was discrimination against the state and the people.

According to the sources, KCR told the MPs to take the session seriously and attend all of the sessions. He stressed 23 issues that needed to be raised in Parliament about Telangana.

Speaking at a meeting of the TRS Parliamentary Party, KCR told the MPs that they should not hesitate to stall the proceedings to step up the pressure on the centre. TRS Lok Sabha member Dr. Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta said that the centre failed to provide national status to the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.

