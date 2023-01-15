Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the new secretariat building on his birthday, February 17, a statement from Roads and Buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said on Sunday.

The new secretariat building is named after the architect of Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar.

The work on the building near Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city is in its final stage.

The secretariat complex is a seven-storey structure with a built-up area of 7 lakh square feet and equipped with all modern facilities. It has been constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 650 crore.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for the new Secretariat complex on June 27, 2019. However, the work commenced towards the end of 2020 after the High Court dismissed petitions filed by the opposition parties and heritage activists.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express: Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam; Check Ticket Prices, Timings