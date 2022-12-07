KCR to Inaugurate Integrated District Offices Complex in Jagtial

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Jagtial district on Wednesday. He is scheduled to inaugurate the new collectorate complex built over 20 acres of land, lay foundation stone for the newly sanctioned medical college, open the TRS party office and address a massive public meeting near the Mote road, in which around two lakh people are expected to participate.

Three ministers T. Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, along with MLAs S. Sanjay Kumar and K. Vidyasagar Rao, MLCs K. Kavitha, L. Ramana, T. Bhanu Prasad and Padi Koushik Reddy, have been given the responsibility of mobilising people for the public meeting from Jagtial, Korutla, Dharmapuri, Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada and Huzurabad constituencies.

Jagtial district administration is making arrangements to ensure that the tour programme of Chandrasekhar Rao passes off smoothly.

On the next day i.e on December 8, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Road and Buildings guest house and will attend Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Ex-Mayor Ravinder Singh daughter's wedding. After that, the CM will inspect construction of cable bridge and Maneru river front works.

