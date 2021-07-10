KCR to Hold Telangana Cabinet Meet at Pragathi Bhavan on July 13

Telangana: The State Cabinet meeting will be headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on July 13 at 2 p.m. at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing farm operations, the development of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, agriculture, and other issues before making a decision.

In the previous cabinet meeting, the Cabinet had decided to lift the lockdown after taking into consideration a report submitted by the Health Department.

As per Union Health Ministry reports, Telangana has 11,206 active cases, with 6,14,856 recoveries and 3,714 deaths.