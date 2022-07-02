KCR Hits Out at PM Narendra Modi, Calls Him Salesman

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making false allegations against the opposition parties. KCR demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer the questions raised by TRS in BJP's National Executive meeting in Hyderabad. KCR was speaking at a meeting organised by TRS in Jalavihar in support of opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential election.

"On behalf of the people of Telangana, I extend my heartiest welcome to Yashwant Sinha. Yashwant Sinha is a man of high personality. He has served the country in various capacities. Yashwant Sinha plays a key role in Indian politics. He has vast experience in all fields. As a minister, he has served the country many times. He started his career as a lawyer and served as finance minister," KCR said.

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government, KCR said ," None of the promises made by Narendra Modi have been fulfilled. His promises do not appear to have been fulfilled even if the torchlight is turned on. Investment costs in agriculture have increased tremendously. All prices including diesel, Petrol, Domestic gas have been drastically increased. As if these were not enough, the farm laws were brought in. When farmers fought against the three farm laws, they were arrested and accused as terrorists. About 700 farmers have died in the struggle.''

"It was astonishing to see the BJP party mocking us without doing anything when we tried to assist the bereaved families by handing them Rs 3 lakhs, " CM KCR added.

Under Modi' rule, the country's image has been tarnished and constitutional bodies have been misused. Farmers, soldiers, employees and the unemployed are suffering in the country, KCR said.

Speaking on the allegations that surfaced against PM Modi's visit to Srilanka, KCR said Modi had gone to Sri lanka as a Salesman not as a PM. The world saw as the Srilanka Electricity Board Chairman himself revealed that a contract was given to an Indian trader, will that keep our country's pride?. Modi may remain silent about it but we are not going to be silent, KCR stated.

