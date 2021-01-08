KCR Has Lost His Mental Balance: Bandi Sanjay

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is suffering from mental disorder. In a public meeting organised by BJP at Bodhan, Nizamabad, Bandi Sanjay made sensational comments on KCR. He said that KCR made a recruitment announcement as BJP is pressuring the government.

Tarun Chugh, national general secretary, BJP also participated in the public meeting at Bodhan. Bandi Sanjay lashed out at KCR and criticised his ruling.

He alleged that the AIMIM party strongly opposed the formation of Telangana. He questioned that if MIM wins 5 seats in Bihar where 12 per cent are Muslims, how many seats should BJP win in Telangana where 85% of population are Hindus. He urged the people to remember that they should vote for the party which works for the welfare of the state. He said that the abrogation of article 370 was a sensation. He further added that BJP works for the welfare of the country and stated that the other parties are trying to divide the people.

Tarun Chug thanked the people of Bodhan for the massive support. Here is the tweet.