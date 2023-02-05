KCR Hardsells Abki Baar, Kisan Sarkar at BRS’ Nanded Rally

Nanded: Hard-selling its ‘Abki baar, kisan sarkar’ pro-farmer policy, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said the farmers should come forward and take the reins of the country.

KCR said this while addressing a massive public meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra today. This was the second public meeting of BRS outside of Telangana.

He reportedly touched the raw nerve of the Maharashtra government and claimed that the Marathi state has recorded highest number of farmers’ suicide in the country.

The BRS leader said 75 years is a long period for the country. He said it’s time for the farmers to unite and take the reins of the country.

“That's why BRS slogan is 'Abki ki baar, kisan sarkar' (This time around, a government for the farmers). If we unite, it is not impossible. In our country, farmers constitute more than 42 per cent and if the number of farm labourers is also added to that it will be more than 50 per cent which is sufficient to form a government,” KCR said.

Targeting the Maharashtra governments, the Telangana chief minister said both Congress and BJP were responsible for the state of affairs of their people. He blamed both the parties for the scarcity of water in the state. KCR added that only ‘kisan sarkar’ can tackle the water woes in the country.

On this occasion, several leaders from different political parties and farmers unions in the state joined the BRS party and the KCR welcomed them by offering the party's pink stoles.

