CM KCR Felicitates Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Deets Inside

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao formally handed over the identity letter issued by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) recognizing Bhoodan Pochampally village, a 28-square km weavers’ hamlet on the outskirts of Hyderabad as one of the best tourism villages in the world.

KCR also felicitated Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and congratulated the officials of the Tourism department for their constant efforts in getting world-wide recognition for Pochampally village.

Pochampally is known for hand-woven Ikkat sarees. In 2004, the Pochampally saree also received a geographical indication (GI) tag. Pochampally is also known as Bhoodan Pochampally to commemorate the Bhoodan movement launched by Acharya Vinobha Bhave from this village on April 18, 1951.

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) declared Bhoodan Pochampally village as one of the best tourism villages in the world in November 2021. Three villages - Kongthong in Meghalaya, Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh, and Pochampally in Telangana - have been recommended by the centre whereas Pochampally bagged the UNWTO best tourism village award and it was presented on the occasion of the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly on December 2, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.

