HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, July 22 handed over the appointment order to Santhoshi, wife of martyred Colonel Santosh Babu for the post of Deputy Collector (Group-I).

The appointment order was handed over to her at Pragathi Bhavan here.

The CM has directed officials to giver her posting in Hyderabad or its neighbouring areas.

Santhoshi and her kin were invited to Pragathi Bhavan by the CM for lunch. Around 20 members of her family were present.

KCR had later instructed Secretary Smita Sabharwal to guide her until she settles down.

Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, V Prashant Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, Nalgonda MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs Gyaderi Kishore, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Saidireddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Deepika Yugandhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma and others were also present, as reported by a daily.

Earlier, the family of the martyred Colonel were handed over documents of a plot measuring 711 sq.yards located opposite KBR Park on Road No 14 in Banjara Hills here.

Colonel Santhosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the Bihar Regiment manning the LAC at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, was among 20 soldiers killed in a bloody clash with Chinese troops on Monday night, June 15.

Earlier, Santhoshi in an interview with Sakshi had said that she is proud of her brave husband who sacrificed his life for the country, and said that she is even ready to send her children to Indian Army if they want to join and serve the country after they grow up.