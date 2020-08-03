HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has greeted people of Telangana State on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, August 3.

The CM said Rakhi symbolizes the thread of love and affection between brothers and sisters and reiterated the government’s commitment to the safety and dignity of women in the State.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, former MP K Kavitha had tied Rakhi to her brother and IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here. TRS women leaders including Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MP Kavitha Maloth, MLA Sunitha Reddy, ZP chairman Gandra Jyothi and TRS leader Gundu Sudharani among others also tied Rakhi to KTR.

Have a look at the pics:

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across the country today that celebrates the bond and the love between a brother and a sister.

In the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended Rakhi Purnima greetings to all the sisters of the state on the auspicious occasion Rakshabandhan.

He said that Rakhi Purnima (Rakshabandhan) is a festival that symbolises the love and affection between brothers and sisters. It is an auspicious day on which all the brothers and sisters promise to protect each other, and it is a festival which celebrates the eternal bond of love between siblings, said YS Jagan.