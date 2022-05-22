Hyderabad: After the Centre announced a reduction in the excise duty on petrol and diesel, Telangana BJP turned its focus on the TRS government and demanded chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to slash state excise duty immediately on fuel.

Telangana State BJP Official spokesperson N V Subhash on Sunday issued a statement saying if KCR really is a poor friendly chief minister, he should immediately direct administration to cut down excise duty to give relief to the people.

He further said earlier when the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel, the state government didn’t follow suit. The BJP leader expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing relief to the common man with his decision on reducing excise duty on petroleum products.

Also Read: 3 Years of YS Jagan’s Rule: Combination of Good Governance and Welfare Schemes

While responding to the Congress “too little and too late” comment on the Centre’s announcement, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said Congress has a habit of opposing every good move taken by the BJP government at the Centre.