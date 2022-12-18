KCR Govt to Disburse Rythu Bandhu Funds from Dec 28

Hyderabad: K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government has announced a New Year gift to the farmers of the state. Chief Minister KCR on Sunday announced that the crop investment ‘Rythu Bandhu’ funds for the Yasangi (Rabi) season will be released from December 28.

The Chief Minister also directed Finance Minister T Harish Rao to deposit the Rs 7,600 crore rupees in the farmers’ bank accounts by Sankranti festival in January. The officials were instructed to not to make any deductions from the farmers deposits.

Notably, under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the state government is providing crop investment to the farmers at the rate of Rs 10,000 per acre for both Vanakalam and Yasangi seasons.

The KCR government launched this Rythu Bandhu scheme in 2017 and so far Rs 57,881 crores were deposited into bank accounts of farmers over the nine seasons.

It may be noted here that during the current fiscal, the Union government stopped the release of Rs 40,000 crores to Telangana which are rightful due to the Telangana state under various schemes and programmes. Despite the hurdles, the KCR government is ensuring the continuous welfare of farmers and the development of the farming sector in the state.

