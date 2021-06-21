KCR Got Corona Because Siddipet Wedding Groom Asked Him To Remove Mask

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was in Siddipet on Sunday to inaugurate many government offices. He said that government is sketching out strategies and is on a mission to transform Telangana into Bangaru Telangana.

KCR said that someone known to him sang praises for implementing goat farming scheme in Telangana. He further added that the person also told him that he could see goats everywhere in Telangana. He recalled that beneficiaries call them 'KCR Gorrellu'. The Cheif Minister stated that, "Thank God, they didn't call KCR a gorre." KCR is known for his punch dialogues and has a great sense of humour.

He narrated another experience of attending a marriage during covid times. He said that bridegroom requested him to remove the mask. When he asked why, then the groom replied that "I may not get a chance to meet you again."

Then KCR said that, “Mask teesthe nenu corona ku dorkutanra bai (I may get infected if I remove the mask). And, I got infected because of the jostling of the crowd."

The Chief Minister arrived in Siddipet in a helicopter from Hyderabad at 11.55 a.m. on Sunday and inaugurated MLA camp office. Later, he inaugurated the Police Commissionerate, Collectorate, integrated Collectorate complex and the office of the Superintendent of Police at Kamareddy. He conducted a meeting with local public representatives in the conference hall of the Collectorate.