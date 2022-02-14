KCR Goes Ballistic Against BJP, PM Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the leaders from the saffron party are trying to create tensions on religious lines.

Addressing the media for close to two hours on Sunday, KCR spoke on different issues including the Hijab row in Karnataka, proposed Electricity reforms by the Union government.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "BJP is a cultureless party. When Vajpayee was the PM, people believed in the party a little. Now they have left all decency. ‘BJP must go’ should be the slogan of the hour."

He further stated that electricity reforms proposed by the centre are anti-constitutional. He quoted, "They are trying to enforce the policy without actually passing it in the parliament as a law is disrespecting the constitution and the people of the country. The so-called electricity reforms are a conspiracy to corporatize the country’s power sector. Every state has its own unique situation. We want to give free power to people. What is your problem with it?"

Reacting to setting up a national party, KCR said that he will not step back to set up a national party and would play a key role in any front that is likely to be formed to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next elections.

