KCR Gives Key Posts To TRS New Entrants

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS Party Chief is taking the Huzurabad bypolls as a matter of prestige and want to win at any cost. He is sketching out strategies in a clever manner and is not leaving any stone unturned to win the bypolls. KCR wants to win with a huge majority and wants to show the opposition that people have faith in the ruling TRS party.

After a debacle in the Dubbak bypoll, the TRS party changed its strategy and won the recently conducted two polls. Now, for the Huzurabad bypolls also, KCR is moving the pawns carefully so that nothing turns against him. KCR also announced thousands of worth of schemes in the Huzurabad consitutency. The Dalit Bandhu scheme in which the Dalits will be given a financial aid of Rs. 10 lakh is going to start on a pilot basis in Huzurabad. Some of the top leaders from other parties also joined TRS party recently.

KCR approved the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC and referred to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for formal approval. Despite many seniors vying for the post, Kaushik Reddy who joined the pink party recently was given the post. It shows that KCR gives importance to people who abide by his decisions. Recently, KCR appointed Banda Srinivas as Chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Castes Development Corporation Limited.

It is said that KCR has promised better positions to L Ramana, Peddireddy and Swargam Ravi who had recently joined the pink party. According to the reports, TRS may pick BC leader for Telangana's Huzurabad bypoll. It is said that the leaders from Mudiraj, Rajaka, Padmasali, Goud, Munnuru Kapu and Yadva castes are expecting a ticket.