KCR Fulfills Nandigama Couple's Wish After 9 Years, Deets Inside

A couple- Suresh and Anitha from Nandigama, Bhupalpally are on cloud nine as their dream got fulfilled after 9 years of waiting. The couple had a wish that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should name their daughter.

According to CMO, the couple, who had taken an active part in Telangana statehood agitation and admirer of KCR, gave birth to a girl child in 2013. Since then, they wanted their child to be named by the TRS supremo and CM KCR, who led the agitation.

After 9 years, MLC Madhusudhana Chary came to know about the couple's wish. The MLC took the couple and their daughter to CM's official residence at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday. CM KCR and his wife Shobha Rani welcomed the couple and gifted them clothes.They also blessed the couple.

CM KCR named the 9-year-old -Mahati and also assured them that financial assistance will be provided for her education. Elated that their dream had finally come true, the couple thanked the CM and returned home.

Also Read: Telangana Woman Walks Free After Gulf Job Dreams Shattered