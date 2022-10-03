KCR Forays into National Politics to Strengthen MIM, Claims Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Alleging that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is foraying into national politics to make his only political ally, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, stronger, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said no leader is supporting him.

The Union Minister told reporters here that the KCR’s family is dreaming big and the Telangana chief minister wants to steer the national politics while the ruling TRS has only eight seats in the Lok Sabha.

“As no leader is ready to sail with him and based on MIM’s instructions and in order to strengthen MIM in the country in the coming days, today the Kalvakuntla family (KCR’s family) is announcing a national party,” Reddy claimed.

Reddy further said the TRS chief met all the opposition leaders and sought support from every party. However, no leader has confidence in him and that’s the reason no party is coming forward to support him, he alleged.

Reacting to the arrest of terror suspects in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Union Tourism Minister said the Central government has zero tolerance for terrorist activities.

“Intelligence agencies of Indian govt identified different terrorist modules in Hyderabad and foiled them with the help of State police. Our government is working with zero tolerance in matters of terrorism,” said Reddy.

It may be note here that r Hyderabad City Police on Sunday foiled the terror plot to hurl grenades on public gatherings in the city and arrested three people including Abdul Zahed who was involved in several terror-related cases.

