Latching on to the power of farmers comment made by the chief minister KCR, the former President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Capt. Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed the farmers of Telangana have made up their mind to change the TRS government in the next assembly elections.

The Congress leader made these remarks on the third day of Rachabanda Programme at the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency in Nalgonda district on Monday. Addressing a series of meetings, Reddy said thankfully the Telangana chief minister has acknowledged the power farmers and admitted that they could change the regimes.

“It took almost eight years for Rao to realise that no government could survive by neglecting farmers,” the former TPCC president said.

Citing the statistics of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Reddy said, “more than 8,400 farmers had allegedly committed suicide durring TRS rule but KCR did not pay the mandatory Rs 6 lakh compensation to the families of farmers who committed suicide.”

The Congress leader claimed that the ruling TRS government has instructed the local police stations to avoid registering the suicide cases.