KCR Extends Lockdown in Telangana Again

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has extended the ongoing lockdown till June 9 following a lengthy cabinet meeting. The relaxation timings have been extended by four more hours. The new timing would be from 6 am to 1 pm and people have been given one hour grace time till 2 pm. As a result of the lockdown, COVID cases are said to have come down in the state. Earlier, the Telangana government had imposed a lockdown from May 12 to May 22 and it was extended till May 30.

"The Cabinet meeting has resolved to continue Telangana lockdown for another 10 days and daily relaxation has been extended from 6 am to 1 pm Limited revival of economic activity is also consented. Guidelines will be issued soon," tweeted KTR. Adding, he tweeted, "Cabinet has decided that Students going overseas for higher education will be given vaccination on priority so they can travel safely Guidelines will be issued soon with details. "

