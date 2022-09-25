HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the commencement of the Telangana festival "Bathukamma".

CM said that the Bathukamma festivities, which are held in the midst of joyous celebrations by women at their home towns by decorating Bathukamma with flowers, dancing, and singing, reflect the uniqueness of the villages. He said that the cultural extravaganza with praying to nature will be on display across the state during the nine-day-long festival celebration.

The Telangana government recognized Bathukamma as a state festival and accorded big importance to the Telangana culture and the self-respect of the women folk. KCR said the state government is distributing Bathukamm sarees to one crore women at a cost of Rs. 350 crore. The government is honoring women by distributing specially made one crore sarees as Bathukamma gifts.

CM said that ‘Bathukamma’, which has become a part of people's life, spread to the continents and the Telangana culture proliferated across the world. He prayed to the goddess to bless the people of the state with happiness and good health.

