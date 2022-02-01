KCR Dubs Nirmala Sitharaman's Financial Plan Hollow And 'Golmaal Budget'

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)on Tuesday termed the Budget introduced by the BJP-led government as a useless and purposeless Budget with no direction or intent, he said in a statement. The Budget, which can be called a Golmaal Budget, did not project the facts, he stated

He alleged that the NDA government's Union Budget has deeply disappointed various sections of society, including SCs, STs, backward classes, the farming community, and the salaried class.

The Chief Minister said that the Budget introduced by the Centre has put SC, ST, BC, Minorities, the farming community, the poor, hereditary professions, and employees to unhappiness and utter disappointment.

The Budget introduced by the BJP led government at the Centre had no direction or intent and it is a useless and purposeless Budget. The entire Budget speech by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is full of hollowness and nothing but jugglery of words. The Central government through the Budget has heaped praises on itself while putting the common man to depression and unhappiness.

The measures taken by the Centre in the Budget for the welfare of the farm sector are nil and a big zero to the farming and agriculture sector. The Budget has nothing to offer to the handloom sector. The Budget left bitterness among the employees and the small traders. It is unfortunate that the Budget did not change the Income tax Slabs. Both the employees and trading community are anxiously looking forward to the change in the Income Tax Slabs and the Centre had put the lid on their hopes. The Budget has clearly shown that the Centre had neglected the Public health, basic infrastructure sectors.

“All over the World during the corona Pandemic health and infrastructure sectors are being developed, our central government did not even think on those lines. And it is unfortunate. With Corona in the backdrop, no efforts were put to develop the medical and health sector in the country. It is surprising that the Centre is not bothered about the public health,” the CM said.

