KCR Dreams Of Ruling The Country With Tukde-Tukde Gang Support: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana State Bharatiya Janata Party President Bandi Sanjay lashed out at TRS president and Chief Minister of the state, K Chandrashekar Rao for creating a lot of drama in the name of establishing Federal Front. Bandi Sanjay quoted that K Taraka Rama Rao, the son of KCR might be torturing his father to make him the Chief Minister of the state and this could be the reason for KCR entering national politics.

Actor turned politician Prakash Raj also attended the KCR's meeting with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. The Karimnagar MP questioned KCR that what is his motto behind joining hands with Prakash Raj who is one of the persons who supports anti-national activities. Bandi Sanjay alleged that Prakash Raj along with Jignesh and Umar Khalid were trying to spread anti-national ideology in the country. He said that KCR was not in a position to focus on what is going on and he was in stress as many people of Telangana are raising their voice against KCR-government. He further stated that the central agencies are very soon going to start inquiry into the properties amassed by KCR. Bandi Sanjay said that KCR and his son will be thrown behind bars soon.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that KCR didn't give a single penny except for the funds provided by the centre from the 14th Finance Commission for the construction of Rythu Vedikas, Haritha Haram, Roads, etc.,

He further stated that KCR is going to meet the same fate of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu to forge a grand alliance in the last election. Bandi Sanjay said that KCR is trying to get the support of the chief ministers of other states only to save him in the event of centre filing criminal cases against him. He said that KCR is dreaming of ruling the country with the support of Tukde-Tukde gang.

Also Read: ​Telangana Is The Most Fastest Growing State In The Country: KCR