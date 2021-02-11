KCR Directs Officials To Resolve Land Issues At Thirumalagiri Sagar Mandal Villages In Nalgonda

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, during the tour of Nalgonda district on Wednesday, gave instructions to resolve the long pending land issues of five villages of Thirumalagiri Sagar mandal of Nalgonda district.

As instructed by the Chief Minister, a meeting was conducted by G. Jagadish Reddy, Minister for Energy and Somesh Kumar, IAS, Chief Secretary to Government with V. Seshadri, IAS, CIG, Ronald Rose, IAS, Special Secretary, Finance, Prashanth Jeevan Patil, IAS, District Collector, Nalgonda, GT. Venkateshwar Rao, IRS, MD, TSTS, Satyasaradha, Special Officer, O/o CCLA to quickly resolve the issue.

During the meeting, it was decided that District Collector should immediately undertake Enjoyment survey in respect of land pertaining 3,495 acres of Nellikal, Chintalapalem, Tunikinootala, Jammanna kota, Yellapuram (Sunkishala thanda) villages of Thirumalagiri Sagar mandal, Nalgonda district. The draft list of enjoyment survey will be published in the villages for objections, if any.

Thereafter, Pattas and Pattadar Passbooks will be issued to the eligible land holders. It was decided that the entire exercise be completed within a week. This will benefit about 1,700 poor farmers, and will enable them to get Pattadar Passbooks over land holdings. This would also entitle them for Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema benefits.