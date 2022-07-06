KCR Directs Officials To Introduce Intermediate Education In All Gurukul Schools

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday directed the officials to introduce Intermediate education in all Gurukul schools from the current academic year. He directed the officials to take immediate action regarding introducing intermediate education in all gurukul schools starting from this academic year.

A high-level review meeting was held at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday to discuss the issues of providing more quality education to SC, ST, BC, and minority students, training for competitive exams, and upgrading gurukul schools to intermediate colleges.

He said that all the SC, ST, BC, and Minority Study Circles should be upgraded as centres that provide jobs and employment opportunities for the youth, besides extending training for competitive exams. All the study circles in the state should also provide job training not only for state level jobs but also for 'Air Force, Army, Banking and other fields' across the country.

He further stated that a total of 132 study circles should be established in 33 districts, 4 per district, one each for SC, ST, BC, and minority communities.

KCR said, "Study circles should be developed as employment avenues for youngsters belonging to SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. They should be transformed into recruitment centres."

The Chief Minister said that study circles should play a prominent role in providing employment for the youth, who completed ITI, Polytechnic, Pharma, Chemical, Industry, Defence, Railway, Banking, Nursing, Agriculture and other courses.

