KCR to Deliver Good News to Outsourced Workers at COVID Facilities 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the MGM Government Hospital in Warangal on Saturday afternoon. The Chief Minister inspected the wards and spoke to the Hospital staff, superintendent and doctors there.

This move comes at a time when the State has witnessed a huge surge in corona cases and hospitals, doctors had health caregivers are being overburdened with cases. He instilled confidence among the doctors treating covid patients lauding their work as invaluable and also told them that the State needs such people.

Speaking about the lockdown, KCR said that lockdown is the only possible way to contain the spread of this dreaded infection. He urged people to take proper precautions and directed the officials to strictly follow lockdown curbs.

The Chief Minister said that he would soon be sharing the good news to all the outsourced employees working in these pandemic times. He stated that a decision will be taken in the next cabinet meeting.

Political analysts see this as a strategic move by KCR especially after he took over the Health portfolio, after the dramatic ouster of Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajender from the Cabinet on May 2.