KCR to Decide on TS Inter Exams in Telangana Cabinet Meet Today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) at 2 p.m. to discuss the extension of the state's ongoing lockdown and relaxation of timings. According to a source, the cabinet will meet to discuss the Intermediate second year exams too. As the third wave of COVID-19 is believed to affect the 7 to 18 age group, the cabinet may take a crucial decision on TS intermediate second year exams.

Earlier, the Central government decided to cancel the CBSE examination. Chief Minister KCR is likely to ask TSBIE to promote all the second-year Intermediate students. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has worked on a document with two or three options for KCR regarding exam cancellation and grading based on first-year performance.

However, due to the pandemic situation, the government has cancelled advanced supplementary exams, and all students who applied for supplementary were promoted to the second year with minimum pass marks in the failed subjects.