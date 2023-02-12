KCR Counters Opposition Leaders Demolition Barbs, Criticizes Modi Govt’s Policies 

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched a blistering attack on the Opposition BJP and Congress leaders for making controversial remarks on the newly-built Secretariat and Pragathi Bhavan.

Speaking on the last day of the budget session in the Assembly on Sunday, KCR expressed his anger over the comments of state BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay and Congress chief A Revanth Reddy.

“I can’t stand and watch the country being destroyed like this. India’ does not need to be a vishwaguru (global leader), we are content with being a deshguru (national leader),” KCR told on the floor of the House.

While addressing the public during Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, the Congress leader Revanth Reddy had remarked that the state government was wasting hundreds of crores on building structures and said that people will be least bothered even if Maoists blow up the Pragathi Bhavan – the official residence of CM KCR.

Later, Bandi Sanjay said the domes of the newly-built Telangana secretariat will be razed to ground if his party is voted to power in the next assembly elections in the state.

Continuing his attack on the BJP-led central government, Chief minister KCR said the policies brought out by the Modi government have been a flop. He asked if the demonetisation exercise achieved its goal? He took a jibe at Centre and remarked ‘Make in India’ has become a joke in India.

“NDA stands for No Data Available. The Rupee is continuously becoming weak against the US dollar. The debt has increased under the Modi government,” KCR added.

Live: Hon’ble CM Sri KCR speaking in Legislative Assembly https://t.co/QvX44obKjC — BRS Party (@BRSparty) February 12, 2023

Also Read: Telangana State Legislative Assembly Adjourned Sine Die