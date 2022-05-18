KCR Clears 3 Names For TRS Rajya Sabha Candidates

HYDERABAD: TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao cleared the names for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats on Wednesday.

Hetero Group chairman and managing director Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, businessman-turned-politician Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Telangana Publications Groups chairman, and managing director D Damodar Rao, were selected as the TRS party candidates for the Upper house.

Following the resignation of TRS leader Banda Prakash from the Rajya Sabha in December last year, and with the tenure of Captain Lakshmi Kanta Rao and D. Srinivas representing the TRS coming to an end, elections will be held for these 3 seats.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced that polls for 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states will take place on June 10.

Parthasaradhi Reddy played a key role in nurturing the Hetero Group to emerge as the largest closely held pharmaceutical company in India and also a world leader in the production of anti-retroviral drugs.

Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra is a granite businessman-turned-politician who contested the Assembly polls in 2018 from Warangal Urban on a Congress ticket and lost. Later, he joined TRS in 2019 and has been working for the party since then.

D Damodar Rao is a law graduate and has been a member of TRS party right from the beginning. He worked as the party secretary (finance) and closely with K Chandrashekhar Rao. He is the chairman and managing director of Telangana Publications Private Limited which publishes Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today newspapers in the State.

