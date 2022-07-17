KCR Claims Foreign Conspiracy Behind Cloud Burst In Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited the flood-affected Bhadrachalam town on Sunday afternoon and met displaced people at relief camps. He also announced an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 per family to those at the camps.

Speaking at Bhadrachalam, the chief minister suspected that cloudbursts are a conspiracy. “There is this new phenomenon called cloudburst. This is what happened in the Godavari region which caused the floods. There are reports that these cloudbursts are a conspiracy by foreign sources. They first did a cloudburst in Leh-Ladakh, then in Uttarakhand, and now in Godavari region. There are theories that these cloudbursts are being done to destabilise the country,” the chief minister KCR claimed.

He said the Kadem project in Nirmal district miraculously withstood the floods. “It is God’s miracle that the dam survived. Its maximum capacity is about 2.90 lakh cusecs but during this flood, it reached 5 lakh cusecs and it is a miracle it is still standing. Thankfully, there is no loss of life in spite of the heavy floods,” he said.

#Telangana CM KCR sees foreign conspiracy behind cloudbursts in Godavari area which is leading to floods pic.twitter.com/VkeRQVNS3X — Naveena Ghanate (@TheNaveena) July 17, 2022

