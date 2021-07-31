KCR Cheating Dalits By Giving Rs 10 Lakh Instead Of Rs 50 Lakh, Says Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay made controversial comments on the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. Ahead of the Huzurabad bypoll, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that his government is going to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme on a pilot basis in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. He said that his government is ready to spend Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore for Dalit Bandhu.

Bandi Sanjay criticised KCR and said that KCR didn't keep up his promise of making Dalit as CM in the state. He questioned that, a single person from Dalits is not eligible to become CM? He further added that KCR is the person who insulted Ambedkar and cheated the people without setting up the statue of Ambedkar.

Bandi Sanjay said that KCR is deceiving the people in the name of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He said that KCR failed to give 3 acres of land for Dalits. Sanjay said that now it's not possible to purchase one acre of land with Rs. 10 lakh. He said that KCR should give Rs. 30 lakh to each family as he promised to give three acres of land. He said that KCR should give Rs. 30 lakh for three acres of land, Rs. 10 lakh for a double bedroom, and if the government has given the job notification then the employee should have earned Rs. Rs. 10 lakh. So, Bandi Sanjay demanded Rs. 50 lakh should be given to each Dalit family.

Bandi Sanjay expressed confidence that BJP would surely win in the 2023 Assembly polls. He made satirical comments on KCR. He said that after BJP coming to power, the land in the KCR's farmhouse will be distributed to the poor.