KCR Cancels BRS Public Meeting in Nanded

After the success of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) first public meeting in Khammam, the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had planned to hold such meeting in Nanded Febraury 5. As per the party sources, the idea of holding a public meeting was dropped.

Instead of holding a public meeting, the party will hold a meeting in an enclosed event hall, where new members will be inducted into the party.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna and Karimnagar Ex Mayor Ravinder Singh went to Maharashtra to oversee the arrangements of the KCR meeting on January 24.

A senior leader from the party said they will hold public meetings in Maharashtra certainly after constituting village and district-level bodies.

