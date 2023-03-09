KCR Calls for BRS Meeting on March 10

A joint meeting of the ruling BRS MLAs, MPs and the state executive would be held in Hyderabad on March 10 to discuss the implementation of government programmes, party activities and others as part of preparations for the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who will preside over the meeting, said that all the invitees must attend the meeting, a BRS release said on Wednesday night.

Even the party's district presidents, Zilla parishad chairpersons, Corporations chairpersons, DCMS/DCCB chairpersons have been called for the meeting.

